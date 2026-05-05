Gunman shot by law enforcement near the White House on Monday; Trump was holding a small business event in White House: report

An armed person opened fire Monday near the White House in Washington, D.C. and was shot after being confronted by law enforcement, the U.S. Secret Service said.



The shooting occurred Monday afternoon around 15th Street and Independence Avenue near the Washington Monument, where U.S. President Donald Trump was holding a small business event.



Officers returned fire and shot the suspect, Secret Service Deputy Director Matthew Quinn said, adding that a bystander was also shot and injuries are not life-threatening. The situation appeared to be quickly contained, with no immediate indication of a broader threat.



The motorcade of U.S. Vice President JD Vance transited through the area not long before the shooting, but there was no indication it was the target, Quinn said.



The White House was briefly locked down after the incident, but Trump reportedly continued with his event without interruption.



The Metropolitan Police Department said it is investigating the scene, adding that the area has been secured.



Authorities urged the public to avoid the area as road closures were expected to last for several hours.

