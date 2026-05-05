Chinese people enjoy leisure time at scenic spots during May Day holiday

This drone photo shows tourists visiting Zhongshan Road in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 3, 2026. People across China stepped out to fully enjoy their leisure time during the ongoing May Day holiday. (Photo by Liu Zheng/Xinhua)

People enjoy a drone light show in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 3, 2026. People across China stepped out to fully enjoy their leisure time during the ongoing May Day holiday. (Xinhua/Liu Zhenrui)

This aerial drone photo taken on May 4, 2026 shows people visiting the Hongze Lake Wetland Scenic Area in Sihong County, east China's Jiangsu Province. People across China stepped out to fully enjoy their leisure time during the ongoing May Day holiday. (Photo by Xu Changliang/Xinhua)

People visit a park in Beijing, capital of China, May 4, 2026. People across China stepped out to fully enjoy their leisure time during the ongoing May Day holiday. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

Tourists visit the Zhuoshui ancient town in Qianjiang District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 4, 2026. People across China stepped out to fully enjoy their leisure time during the ongoing May Day holiday. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Tourists visit the Detian Waterfalls scenic area in Daxin County of Chongzuo City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 4, 2026. People across China stepped out to fully enjoy their leisure time during the ongoing May Day holiday. (Photo by Zhao Jingwu/Xinhua)

This drone photo shows tourists visiting Huishan ancient town in Wuxi City, east China's Jiangsu Province May 3, 2026. People across China stepped out to fully enjoy their leisure time during the ongoing May Day holiday. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on May 4, 2026 shows people visiting the Xuanwu Lake in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. People across China stepped out to fully enjoy their leisure time during the ongoing May Day holiday. (Photo by Shi Jun/Xinhua)

Tourists ride a jet ski in Songmen Town, Wenling City, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 4, 2026. People across China stepped out to fully enjoy their leisure time during the ongoing May Day holiday. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)