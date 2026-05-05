View of Aspendos Antique Theater in Türkiye

Tourists visit the Aspendos Antique Theater in Antalya, Türkiye, May 4, 2026. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Aspendos Antique Theater in Antalya, Türkiye, May 4, 2026. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 4, 2026 shows a view of the Aspendos Antique Theater in Antalya, Türkiye. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 4, 2026 shows a view of the Aspendos Antique Theater in Antalya, Türkiye. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)