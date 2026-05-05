Wu Yize from China becomes first post-2000s player to win World Snooker Championship

By: Global Times | Published: May 05, 2026 09:27 AM

On Tuesday morning (Beijing time), China's snooker player Wu Yize beat Shaun Murphy 18–17 in a dramatic decider to win the 2026 World Snooker Championship in Sheffield, according to the China News. The win makes 22-year-old Wu the first post-2000s player to win the title, and the second consecutive Chinese player to win the championship, following Zhao Xintong’s historic triumph last year.