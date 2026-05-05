National Remembrance Day marked in Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Dutch King Willem-Alexander (R) and Queen Maxima attend the commemoration ceremony of the National Remembrance Day on Dam Square in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, May 4, 2026. The National Remembrance Day, observed annually on May 4 in the Netherlands, commemorates civilians and members of the armed forces who have lost their lives in wars and peacekeeping missions. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)

People present wreaths during the commemoration ceremony of the National Remembrance Day on Dam Square in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, May 4, 2026. The National Remembrance Day, observed annually on May 4 in the Netherlands, commemorates civilians and members of the armed forces who have lost their lives in wars and peacekeeping missions. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)

People attend the commemoration ceremony of the National Remembrance Day on Dam Square in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, May 4, 2026. The National Remembrance Day, observed annually on May 4 in the Netherlands, commemorates civilians and members of the armed forces who have lost their lives in wars and peacekeeping missions. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)