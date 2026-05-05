21 killed, 61 injured in Hunan fireworks plant blast; firm’s responsible personnel detained as search, investigation of cause underway

By: Global Times | Published: May 05, 2026 11:29 AM

Twenty-one people have died and 61 have been injured, according to Xinhua News Agency's latest update at 8 am on Tuesday on the explosion that occurred at a fireworks plant in Liuyang, Central China's Hunan Province around 4:40 pm on Monday. After the explosion, Hunan Province immediately activated its emergency response plan, urgently dispatching five rescue teams totaling 482 personnel to the site for emergency operations and full-scale search and rescue efforts, per Xinhua.