Blue-tailed bee-eaters build nests at nature reserve in Xiamen, China's Fujian

A blue-tailed bee-eater perches at a nature reserve in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 2, 2026. A batch of blue-tailed bee-eaters started building their nests after arrival at the nature reserve recently. These second-class state-protected wildlife migrate to the north during late March and early May every year from the Southeast Asia, and some of them find their destination in Xiamen. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A blue-tailed bee-eater feeds at a nature reserve in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 2, 2026. A batch of blue-tailed bee-eaters started building their nests after arrival at the nature reserve recently. These second-class state-protected wildlife migrate to the north during late March and early May every year from the Southeast Asia, and some of them find their destination in Xiamen. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Blue-tailed bee-eaters enjoy themselves at a nature reserve in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 2, 2026. A batch of blue-tailed bee-eaters started building their nests after arrival at the nature reserve recently. These second-class state-protected wildlife migrate to the north during late March and early May every year from the Southeast Asia, and some of them find their destination in Xiamen. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A blue-tailed bee-eater is pictured at a nature reserve in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 2, 2026. A batch of blue-tailed bee-eaters started building their nests after arrival at the nature reserve recently. These second-class state-protected wildlife migrate to the north during late March and early May every year from the Southeast Asia, and some of them find their destination in Xiamen. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)