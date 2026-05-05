Tulip festival held in Ontario, Canada

A woman takes photos of blooming tulips during a tulip festival in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Canada, on May 4, 2026. Showcasing over 100 varieties of more than three million tulips, this event is held here from April 29 to May 17 this year. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People wander among blooming tulips during a tulip festival in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Canada, on May 4, 2026. Showcasing over 100 varieties of more than three million tulips, this event is held here from April 29 to May 17 this year. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Dressed-up pet dogs pose for photos with blooming tulips during a tulip festival in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Canada, on May 4, 2026. Showcasing over 100 varieties of more than three million tulips, this event is held here from April 29 to May 17 this year. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A woman poses for photos with blooming tulips during a tulip festival in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Canada, on May 4, 2026. Showcasing over 100 varieties of more than three million tulips, this event is held here from April 29 to May 17 this year. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A girl poses for photos with blooming tulips during a tulip festival in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Canada, on May 4, 2026. Showcasing over 100 varieties of more than three million tulips, this event is held here from April 29 to May 17 this year. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)