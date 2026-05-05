Tibetan antelopes seen at Changtang National Nature Reserve in China's Xizang

Tibetan antelopes are pictured at the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 28, 2026. Located in the northern part of Xizang with an average altitude exceeding 4,500 meters, the Changtang National Nature Reserve is home to over 30 kinds of wild animals listed on China's national-level protection catalogue, including Tibetan antelopes. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

A Tibetan antelope is pictured at the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 28, 2026. Located in the northern part of Xizang with an average altitude exceeding 4,500 meters, the Changtang National Nature Reserve is home to over 30 kinds of wild animals listed on China's national-level protection catalogue, including Tibetan antelopes. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

Tibetan antelopes are pictured at the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 28, 2026. Located in the northern part of Xizang with an average altitude exceeding 4,500 meters, the Changtang National Nature Reserve is home to over 30 kinds of wild animals listed on China's national-level protection catalogue, including Tibetan antelopes. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

Tibetan antelopes are pictured at the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 29, 2026. Located in the northern part of Xizang with an average altitude exceeding 4,500 meters, the Changtang National Nature Reserve is home to over 30 kinds of wild animals listed on China's national-level protection catalogue, including Tibetan antelopes. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

Tibetan antelopes are pictured at the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 29, 2026. Located in the northern part of Xizang with an average altitude exceeding 4,500 meters, the Changtang National Nature Reserve is home to over 30 kinds of wild animals listed on China's national-level protection catalogue, including Tibetan antelopes. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)