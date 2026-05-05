Migrant birds seen at Minjiang River estuary wetland in SE China

Migrant birds are pictured on a mudflat at the Minjiang River estuary wetland, Changle District of Fuzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 26, 2026. The wetland serves as an important stopover for birds migrating between East Asia and Australia. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Sanderlings are pictured at the Minjiang River estuary wetland, Changle District of Fuzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 19, 2026. The wetland serves as an important stopover for birds migrating between East Asia and Australia. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Two black-winged stilts are pictured at the Minjiang River estuary wetland, Changle District of Fuzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 29, 2026. The wetland serves as an important stopover for birds migrating between East Asia and Australia. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A Chinese crested tern is pictured at the Minjiang River estuary wetland, Changle District of Fuzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 19, 2026. The wetland serves as an important stopover for birds migrating between East Asia and Australia. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Greater crested terns are pictured at the Minjiang River estuary wetland, Changle District of Fuzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 26, 2026. The wetland serves as an important stopover for birds migrating between East Asia and Australia. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A black-faced spoonbill is pictured at the Minjiang River estuary wetland, Changle District of Fuzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 29, 2026. The wetland serves as an important stopover for birds migrating between East Asia and Australia. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)