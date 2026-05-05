Young entrepreneur leads urban renewal project in N China's Tianjin

This photo taken on May 3, 2026 shows an interior view of the former residence of Li Jifu, in Tianjin, north China.



Located in Heping District and first built in 1918, the former residence of Li Jifu is a well-known historic building in Tianjin. It was reopened to the public in February this year and has attracted a large number of visitors during this May Day holiday.



Yin Tao, an entrepreneur born in 1989, is in charge of the revitalization and operation of the historic site. In 2015, he co-founded the 24HCOLOR brand, which focuses on the renovation and adaptive reuse of urban architecture. So far, the brand has completed 17 revitalization projects across the country.



Under Tianjin's broader urban renewal plan, Yin and his team have preserved the building's original features while catering to the lifestyle needs of younger generations. The site now hosts a mix of businesses, including coffee shops, art shops, galleries and studios, taking on a new life as a multifunctional public space. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on May 3, 2026 shows an interior view of the former residence of Li Jifu, in Tianjin, north China. Photo: Xinhua

Entrepreneur Yin Tao briefs staff members on ticket-checking procedures at the entrance of the former residence of Li Jifu in Heping District of north China's Tianjin, May 3, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Entrepreneur Yin Tao (L) talks with a colleague at the former residence of Li Jifu in Heping District of north China's Tianjin, May 3, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Entrepreneur Yin Tao (1st R) talks with one of his staff members at the former residence of Li Jifu in Heping District of north China's Tianjin, May 3, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Entrepreneur Yin Tao (1st L) talks with one of his staff members at the former residence of Li Jifu in Heping District of north China's Tianjin, May 3, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Entrepreneur Yin Tao (2nd L) holds a meeting with staff members at the former residence of Li Jifu in Heping District of north China's Tianjin, May 3, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Entrepreneur Yin Tao checks a window of the former residence of Li Jifu in Heping District of north China's Tianjin, May 3, 2026. Photo: Xinhua