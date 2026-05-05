Chinese rider Jiang Zhixiang tops Beijing leg of FEI Jumping World Cup

Jiang Zhixiang competes in the China League on May 5, 2026 in Beijing. Photo: Courtesy of organizers

The FEI (International Federation for Equestrian Sports) Jumping World Cup China League Beijing leg concluded on Tuesday, marking the opening stop of the 2026 season and highlighting China's growing presence in international equestrian sports.In the headline 1.45m World Cup class, Jiang Zhixiang delivered a flawless performance aboard his horse Xiao V, finishing clear in 46.14 seconds to claim the title. Compatriot Muladeli, riding Bawanglong, secured second place, while Chinese veteran rider Ba Gen, on Longshu Xiaozi, completed the podium.Reflecting on his victory, Jiang emphasized the technical value of the competition."From a professional perspective, the course is very helpful for both riders and horses," he told the Global Times. "With each round, the understanding between me and my horse improves, and it really shows the horse's ability. Competing in the World Cup is something I truly enjoy."Muladeli echoed the sentiment, highlighting the increasing level of difficulty."Every World Cup course is more challenging, and it really tests the partnership between rider and horse," he said. "This kind of experience helps the horse become more mature and perform better."Ba Gen, one of China's most decorated show jumping riders, stressed the broader significance of the series."I'm grateful that the World Cup China League provides such a great platform for Chinese riders," Ba noted. "I hope more young people can take part, and that Chinese equestrian sports continue to develop."Elsewhere, Jin Xiyan claimed victory in the 1.10m individual points class with Athena, edging out Yan Ximeng by a narrow margin on time after both posted 65 points. Liang Yiyun finished third. In the 1.35m class, Sun Ruirui and Quintana took the top spot with a clear round in 30.78 seconds, followed by Yuan Chuanming and Xia Tian.The Beijing leg is part of the China League, one of around a dozen regional leagues worldwide in the FEI World Cup system, and serves as a key pathway for riders seeking qualification to the global final.The competition is also integrated into the FEI world ranking points system, underlining its importance both domestically and internationally.For Jiang, the win represents another milestone in a steadily rising career.The rider topped the overall standings of the 2025 China League to qualify for the World Cup Final and has consistently delivered strong performances in national and international events. Still, he remained grounded about his latest success."I've made many mistakes along the way, but my horse has helped me through the process. I'm grateful for that, and also thankful to the senior riders," he revealed.Looking ahead to the remaining legs in Wuhan and Chengdu, Jiang said his priority remains the partnership with his horse."Of course I hope to achieve good results, but more importantly, I want to enjoy the process with my horse," he said. "You face different challenges in each course, and by solving them step by step with your partner, you gain valuable experience."Muladeli, meanwhile, emphasized the importance of horse welfare for the rest of the season. "I hope everything goes smoothly in the next two legs," he said. "It's important to ensure the well-being of the horses and maintain the same level of preparation."Ba suggested his participation in future events would depend on his horse's condition. "I will arrange our schedule based on the horse," he said. "If we have the right horse, we will aim for the World Cup later in the season."