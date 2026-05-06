Tourist killed in swing accident at Sichuan adventure site; park shut for safety checks: local authority

By: Global Times | Published: May 06, 2026 12:00 AM

A tourist died en route to the hospital on Sunday after being injured on the waterfall swing at an adventure park in Huaying, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, local authorities said on Tuesday. The park has been closed for rectification, and investigations into responsible institutions and personnel are under way in accordance with the law.