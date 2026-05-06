Trump says U.S. military operation guiding ships out of Hormuz Strait to be paused

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Project Freedom, the U.S. military operation aimed at guiding ships out of the Strait of Hormuz, will be paused to see whether a peace deal can be reached between Washington and Tehran.



"While the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom (The Movement of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.



Trump said the decision was based on the request of Pakistan and other countries, as well as the "great progress ... made toward a complete and final agreement with representatives of Iran."



Hours earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the U.S. military campaign against Iran, which was jointly launched with Israel on Feb. 28, is "over," as Washington shifted focus to Project Freedom in efforts to reopen the crucial global energy waterway.

