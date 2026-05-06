PHOTO / CHINA
Visitors enjoy immersive performance during May Day holiday in Yinchuan, China's Ningxia
By Xinhua Published: May 06, 2026 09:33 AM
Children interact with a performer at the Xixia Imperial Tombs scenic area during the May Day holiday in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, May 5, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Children interact with a performer at the Xixia Imperial Tombs scenic area during the May Day holiday in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, May 5, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)


Visitors enjoy an immersive performance at the Xixia Imperial Tombs scenic area during the May Day holiday in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, May 5, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors enjoy an immersive performance at the Xixia Imperial Tombs scenic area during the May Day holiday in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, May 5, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)



Visitors enjoy an immersive performance at the Xixia Imperial Tombs scenic area during the May Day holiday in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, May 5, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors enjoy an immersive performance at the Xixia Imperial Tombs scenic area during the May Day holiday in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, May 5, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)



Visitors enjoy an immersive performance at the Xixia Imperial Tombs scenic area during the May Day holiday in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, May 5, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors enjoy an immersive performance at the Xixia Imperial Tombs scenic area during the May Day holiday in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, May 5, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)