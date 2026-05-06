Masterpieces of Italian Renaissance exhibited at National Art Museum of China in Beijing

People visit the exhibition "Homage to the Virtuosos: From Leonardo da Vinci to Caravaggio -- Masterpieces of the Italian Renaissance" at the National Art Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, May 5, 2026. The exhibition displays 36 masterpieces by more than 20 renowned Italian artists from the 15th to the 17th centuries. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the exhibition "Homage to the Virtuosos: From Leonardo da Vinci to Caravaggio -- Masterpieces of the Italian Renaissance" at the National Art Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, May 5, 2026. The exhibition displays 36 masterpieces by more than 20 renowned Italian artists from the 15th to the 17th centuries. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the exhibition "Homage to the Virtuosos: From Leonardo da Vinci to Caravaggio -- Masterpieces of the Italian Renaissance" at the National Art Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, May 5, 2026. The exhibition displays 36 masterpieces by more than 20 renowned Italian artists from the 15th to the 17th centuries. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the exhibition "Homage to the Virtuosos: From Leonardo da Vinci to Caravaggio -- Masterpieces of the Italian Renaissance" at the National Art Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, May 5, 2026. The exhibition displays 36 masterpieces by more than 20 renowned Italian artists from the 15th to the 17th centuries. (Photo: Xinhua)