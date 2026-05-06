Trendy and collectible toys become cultural phenomenon in China

Trendy and collectible toys are seen at a local resident's home in Shanghai, east China, April 26, 2026. In China, trendy and collectible toys have evolved from a niche hobby into a cultural phenomenon, appearing in a wide range of daily scenarios. These toys not only provide an outlet for personal expression and a means of social connection, but also bear witness to a trend in consumption that emphasizes the pursuit of individuality. (Photo: Xinhua)

Trendy and collectible toys are seen at a local resident's home in Shanghai, east China, April 26, 2026. In China, trendy and collectible toys have evolved from a niche hobby into a cultural phenomenon, appearing in a wide range of daily scenarios. These toys not only provide an outlet for personal expression and a means of social connection, but also bear witness to a trend in consumption that emphasizes the pursuit of individuality. (Photo: Xinhua)

A taxi driver arranges trendy and collectible toys used as decorations inside his car in Duyun, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 25, 2026. In China, trendy and collectible toys have evolved from a niche hobby into a cultural phenomenon, appearing in a wide range of daily scenarios. These toys not only provide an outlet for personal expression and a means of social connection, but also bear witness to a trend in consumption that emphasizes the pursuit of individuality. (Photo: Xinhua)

A girl fiddles with her collection of trendy and collectible toys at home in Bijie, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 26, 2026. In China, trendy and collectible toys have evolved from a niche hobby into a cultural phenomenon, appearing in a wide range of daily scenarios. These toys not only provide an outlet for personal expression and a means of social connection, but also bear witness to a trend in consumption that emphasizes the pursuit of individuality. (Photo: Xinhua)