View of Hetou Old Street scenic area in Tangshan, China's Hebei

An aerial drone photo taken on May 4, 2026 shows a view of the Hetou Old Street scenic area in Fengnan District, Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. People headed out to make the most of their leisure time during the May Day holiday in Hebei. The province has embraced innovation in the cultural and tourism sector in recent years to meet varying market demands. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 4, 2026 shows a view of the Hetou Old Street scenic area in Fengnan District, Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. People headed out to make the most of their leisure time during the May Day holiday in Hebei. The province has embraced innovation in the cultural and tourism sector in recent years to meet varying market demands. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Hetou Old Street scenic area in Fengnan District, Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, May 4, 2026. People headed out to make the most of their leisure time during the May Day holiday in Hebei. The province has embraced innovation in the cultural and tourism sector in recent years to meet varying market demands. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 4, 2026 shows a night view of the Hetou Old Street scenic area in Fengnan District, Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. People headed out to make the most of their leisure time during the May Day holiday in Hebei. The province has embraced innovation in the cultural and tourism sector in recent years to meet varying market demands. (Photo: Xinhua)