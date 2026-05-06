Workers operate at construction site in Nanning, China's Guangxi

Workers from the China Railway 20th Bureau Group operate at the construction site of a subway in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 4, 2026. Workers from the China Railway 20th Bureau Group stayed at their posts at multiple construction sites during the May Day holiday to ensure the high-quality and efficient delivery of these projects. (Photo: Xinhua)

A worker from the China Railway 20th Bureau Group operates at the construction site of an urban village renovation project in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 5, 2026. Workers from the China Railway 20th Bureau Group stayed at their posts at multiple construction sites during the May Day holiday to ensure the high-quality and efficient delivery of these projects. (Photo: Xinhua)

A worker from the China Railway 20th Bureau Group operates at the construction site of an urban village renovation project in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 5, 2026. Workers from the China Railway 20th Bureau Group stayed at their posts at multiple construction sites during the May Day holiday to ensure the high-quality and efficient delivery of these projects. (Photo: Xinhua)

Workers from the China Railway 20th Bureau Group operate at the construction site of an urban village renovation project in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 5, 2026. Workers from the China Railway 20th Bureau Group stayed at their posts at multiple construction sites during the May Day holiday to ensure the high-quality and efficient delivery of these projects. (Photo: Xinhua)