Students wearing Soviet-style uniforms and long dresses of the mid-20th century take part in the "Victory Waltz" as part of the Victory Day celebrations at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy, a landmark exhibition and recreation complex, in Moscow, Russia, May 5, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Students wearing Soviet-style uniforms and long dresses of the mid-20th century take part in the "Victory Waltz" as part of the Victory Day celebrations at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy, a landmark exhibition and recreation complex, in Moscow, Russia, May 5, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Students wearing Soviet-style uniforms and long dresses of the mid-20th century take part in the "Victory Waltz" as part of the Victory Day celebrations at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy, a landmark exhibition and recreation complex, in Moscow, Russia, May 5, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Students wearing Soviet-style uniforms and long dresses of the mid-20th century take part in the "Victory Waltz" as part of the Victory Day celebrations at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy, a landmark exhibition and recreation complex, in Moscow, Russia, May 5, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)