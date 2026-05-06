Cybersecurity Built-in: LONGi BMS Now IEC 62443-4-2 Certified

LONGi Energy Storage's BMS has achieved IEC 62443-4-2 certification for technical security, following IEC 62443-4-1 certification for its secure development lifecycle,While IEC 62443-4-1 focuses on secure development processes, IEC 62443-4-2 evaluates, including identification and authentication control, access management, system integrity, and data confidentiality.With the dual certifications, LONGi strengthens end-to-end cybersecurity assurance from product design to deployment, through robust security safeguards and effective countermeasures against evolving cyber threats.As cybersecurity becomes increasingly critical, LONGi Energy Storage remains committed to delivering secure, reliable, and resilient energy storage solutions to global markets.#LONGiEnergyStorage #BMS #IEC62443 #Cybersecurity #EnergyStorage #IndustrialSecurity



