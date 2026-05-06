Rose petal harvest brings seasonal income to Afghan local residents

A boy collects rose petals at a rose garden in Dara-i-Noor district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, May 4, 2026. Collecting rose petals when the flowers are in full bloom serves as a seasonal source of income for local residents in Dara-i-Noor. (Photo: Xinhua)

A boy is seen among rose petals at a rose garden in Dara-i-Noor district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, May 4, 2026. Collecting rose petals when the flowers are in full bloom serves as a seasonal source of income for local residents in Dara-i-Noor. (Photo: Xinhua)

A boy poses for photos with rose petals at a rose garden in Dara-i-Noor district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, May 4, 2026. Collecting rose petals when the flowers are in full bloom serves as a seasonal source of income for local residents in Dara-i-Noor. (Photo: Xinhua)

A child shows rose petals at a rose garden in Dara-i-Noor district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, May 4, 2026. Collecting rose petals when the flowers are in full bloom serves as a seasonal source of income for local residents in Dara-i-Noor. (Photo: Xinhua)