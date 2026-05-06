View of site of Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland

This photo taken on May 4, 2026 shows a view of the site of Auschwitz-Birkenau, Nazi Germany's largest concentration and extermination camp, in Oswiecim, Poland. The Germans established the Auschwitz camp in Poland in 1940, initially for the imprisonment of Poles. Auschwitz II-Birkenau was established two years later. At least 1.1 million people were killed at Auschwitz, including Jews, Poles, Romanians, Soviet captives and others. The camp was liberated on Jan. 27, 1945. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 4, 2026 shows a view of the site of Auschwitz-Birkenau, Nazi Germany's largest concentration and extermination camp, in Oswiecim, Poland. The Germans established the Auschwitz camp in Poland in 1940, initially for the imprisonment of Poles. Auschwitz II-Birkenau was established two years later. At least 1.1 million people were killed at Auschwitz, including Jews, Poles, Romanians, Soviet captives and others. The camp was liberated on Jan. 27, 1945. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 4, 2026 shows a view of the site of Auschwitz-Birkenau, Nazi Germany's largest concentration and extermination camp, in Oswiecim, Poland. The Germans established the Auschwitz camp in Poland in 1940, initially for the imprisonment of Poles. Auschwitz II-Birkenau was established two years later. At least 1.1 million people were killed at Auschwitz, including Jews, Poles, Romanians, Soviet captives and others. The camp was liberated on Jan. 27, 1945. (Photo: Xinhua)

A man visits the site of Auschwitz-Birkenau, Nazi Germany's largest concentration and extermination camp, in Oswiecim, Poland, May 4, 2026. The Germans established the Auschwitz camp in Poland in 1940, initially for the imprisonment of Poles. Auschwitz II-Birkenau was established two years later. At least 1.1 million people were killed at Auschwitz, including Jews, Poles, Romanians, Soviet captives and others. The camp was liberated on Jan. 27, 1945. (Photo: Xinhua)