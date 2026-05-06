Chinese FM responds to Bessent's claim of calling on Beijing's support for US operation in Hormuz

By: Global Times | Published: May 06, 2026 06:17 PM

When asked to comment on recent claims by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who claimed that he has called on China to join an American operation to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz and alleged that China blocks initiatives at the UN, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday that China’s position on the situation in the strait is clear-cut, calling for all relevant parties to resolve disputes through dialogue. “China will continue to make efforts to ...