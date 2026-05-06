Takaichi's 'kneeling' tribute in Australian war memorial sparks controversy; a political calculation aimed at pleasing West, but offensive to Asian neighbors: Chinese expert

By: Global Times | Published: May 06, 2026 08:11 PM

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, a prominent right-wing figure who has repeatedly offered tributes at the notorious Yasukuni Shrine which enshrines Class-A war criminals directly responsible for wars of aggression during the WWII, surprised many during her recent visit to Australia, during which she knelt on both knees in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Australian Soldier to lay flowers at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra. Her such act has sparked controversy online, with many criticizing it a ...