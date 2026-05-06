Trump threatens to bomb Iran at much higher level if peace deal not reached

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that if Tehran does not agree to a peace deal with Washington, US forces will resume bombing "at a much higher level and intensity than it was before".



"Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end, and the highly effective Blockade will allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran." Trump wrote on his Truth Social.



"If they don't agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before." he added.

