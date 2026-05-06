Cruise outbreak

Cruise ship MV Hondius, aboard which three passengers have died on suspicion of hantavirus infections, is stationary off the port of Praia, the capital of Cape Verde, on May 6, 2026. Photo: VCG
"Is this a 'boat that treats illnesses,' just like yours?" This question was asked by a four-year-old patient ...
Fanciers fly kites at the 43rd Weifang International Kite Festival in Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, April 18, ...
Hundreds of boats participating in a local boat performance in Taizhou, East China’s Jiangsu Province set off on ...