PHOTO / WORLD
Cruise outbreak
By VCG Published: May 06, 2026 11:53 PM
Cruise ship MV Hondius, aboard which three passengers have died on suspicion of hantavirus infections, is stationary off the port of Praia, the capital of Cape Verde, on May 6, 2026. Photo: VCG

Cruise ship MV Hondius, aboard which three passengers have died on suspicion of hantavirus infections, is stationary off the port of Praia, the capital of Cape Verde, on May 6, 2026. Photo: VCG




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