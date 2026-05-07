Iran plans to arrive in US 14 days before opening of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Iran national football team head coach Amir Ghalenoei said in an interview with local media that the team plans to arrive in the United States 14 days before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Iranian media reported on Wednesday.



Ghalenoei said the preparation plan would help the team perform strongly at the World Cup, adding that Iran still needs to arrange two or three high-quality warm-up matches.



According to the schedule, the team will leave for Türkiye on May 16 and stay there for two weeks.



Mehdi Taj, president of the Iran Football Federation, said they are working to make the best decision regarding participation in the World Cup.



Iran has been drawn in Group G for the World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19. The team is scheduled to open its campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15, followed by a match against Belgium at the same venue on June 21. Its final group match is set for June 26 against Egypt in Seattle.

