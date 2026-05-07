Iran's president says Tehran ready to pursue diplomacy to end war if rights safeguarded

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said Wednesday the country is ready to pursue diplomatic paths to end the war with the United States and Israel, while insisting on safeguarding the Iranian nation's rights.



In a call with French President Emmanuel Macron, Pezeshkian expressed deep distrust of the United States, citing recent hostile actions, including two attacks on Iran during bilateral talks, which he described as "stabbing Iran in the back," according to a statement published on the website of his office.



The phone conversation came as Axios reported earlier in the day that the United States and Iran are closing in on a one-page memo to end their war.



It said a potential deal would involve Iran committing to a moratorium on nuclear enrichment, and the United States agreeing to lift sanctions, with both sides lifting restrictions on transit through the Strait of Hormuz.



Iran, the United States and Israel reached the ceasefire on April 8 after 40 days of fighting that started with the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Feb. 28.



Following the truce, Iran and the United States held one round of peace talks in Pakistan's capital Islamabad on April 11 and 12, which failed to lead to an agreement.



Over the past weeks, the two sides have exchanged a number of proposed plans to end the war, with the latest one being currently reviewed by Iran.

