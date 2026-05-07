U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the United States has had very good talks over the past 24 hours with Iran on ending the war that has lasted more than two months.



Iran wants to "make a deal badly," Trump said, repeating his claim at an event in the White House.



"They want to make a deal," he told reporters. "We've had very good talks over the last 24 hours, and it's very possible that we'll make a deal."



Trump reiterated that if the United States were to leave Iran right now, it would take the country 20 years to rebuild due to the heavy damage it suffered from the U.S.-Israeli strikes launched on Feb. 28.

