View of East Lake scenic area in Wuhan, China's Hubei

This photo taken with a mobile phone on May 1, 2026 shows a view of the East Lake scenic area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)

This photo taken with a mobile phone on May 4, 2026 shows a high-speed train crossing over the East Lake in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)

This photo taken with a mobile phone on May 4, 2026 shows a bee resting on a flower in the East Lake scenic area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 22, 2026 shows tourists along a greenway in the East Lake scenic area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)