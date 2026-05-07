China logs record high inter-regional passenger trips in May Day holiday

This photo taken on May 5, 2026 shows passengers at the platform of Nanjing Railway Station in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. China logged around 1.52 billion inter-regional passenger trips during the just-concluded five-day May Day holiday, a 3.49 percent increase over the same period last year, the Ministry of Transport said on Wednesday. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on May 1, 2026 shows the traffic flow on the Nanjing Yangtze River Bridge in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. China logged around 1.52 billion inter-regional passenger trips during the just-concluded five-day May Day holiday, a 3.49 percent increase over the same period last year, the Ministry of Transport said on Wednesday. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)

Passengers wait for their trains at Guiyang North Railway Station in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 5, 2026. China logged around 1.52 billion inter-regional passenger trips during the just-concluded five-day May Day holiday, a 3.49 percent increase over the same period last year, the Ministry of Transport said on Wednesday.

An aerial drone photo taken on May 1, 2026 shows bullet trains waiting for departure at a train depot in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province. China logged around 1.52 billion inter-regional passenger trips during the just-concluded five-day May Day holiday, a 3.49 percent increase over the same period last year, the Ministry of Transport said on Wednesday.