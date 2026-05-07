Farmers across China busy with field works in early summer

A drone photo taken on May 6, 2026 shows farmers working at an experimental field in Lixiahe, east China's Jiangsu Province. Chinese farmers across the country are busy with field works in early summer. (Photo by Ren Fei/Xinhua)

Farmers weed in a wheat field in Huangshan Substrict of Zouping City, east China's Shandong Province, May 6, 2026. Chinese farmers across the country are busy with field works in early summer. (Photo by Dong Naide/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 6, 2026 shows farmers working in a field of Yuntou Village in Pingba District of Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Chinese farmers across the country are busy with field works in early summer (Photo by Yuan Fuhong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 6, 2026 shows an agricultural machine harvesting rapeseeds in a field in Mawei Village of Xiaoweizhai Subdistrict, Duyun City of southwest China's Guizhou Province. Chinese farmers across the country are busy with field works in early summer (Photo by Xiao Wei/Xinhua)