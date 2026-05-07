A bus decorated with a giant soccer ball prepares for transit service to the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues and Fan Festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 6, 2026. The City of Vancouver on Wednesday launched its FIFA World Cup 2026 "Know Before You Go" campaign to help visitors navigate where to go and how to get there, including accessing matches, events and other destinations during the tournament. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

New signage directing transit users to the venue of FIFA Fan Festival is seen outside a SkyTrain station in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 6, 2026. The City of Vancouver on Wednesday launched its FIFA World Cup 2026 "Know Before You Go" campaign to help visitors navigate where to go and how to get there, including accessing matches, events and other destinations during the tournament. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A presenter highlights a detailed map showing spectator routes and transportation options for FIFA World Cup 2026 match day at BC Place Stadium during a media event in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 6, 2026. The City of Vancouver on Wednesday launched its FIFA World Cup 2026 "Know Before You Go" campaign to help visitors navigate where to go and how to get there, including accessing matches, events and other destinations during the tournament. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

New signage directing transit users to the venue of FIFA Fan Festival is seen outside a SkyTrain station in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 6, 2026. The City of Vancouver on Wednesday launched its FIFA World Cup 2026 "Know Before You Go" campaign to help visitors navigate where to go and how to get there, including accessing matches, events and other destinations during the tournament. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)