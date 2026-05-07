Floral installation show kicks off in Toronto

A floral installation is pictured during the 2026 Fleurs de Villes FLORA Bloor-Yorkville event in Toronto, Canada, on May 6, 2026. Showcasing more than 30 installations created by local floral designers, the event kicked off here on Wednesday and will last until Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A floral mannequin is pictured during the 2026 Fleurs de Villes FLORA Bloor-Yorkville event in Toronto, Canada, on May 6, 2026. Showcasing more than 30 installations created by local floral designers, the event kicked off here on Wednesday and will last until Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A woman looks at a floral mannequin during the 2026 Fleurs de Villes FLORA Bloor-Yorkville event in Toronto, Canada, on May 6, 2026. Showcasing more than 30 installations created by local floral designers, the event kicked off here on Wednesday and will last until Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A floral mannequin is pictured during the 2026 Fleurs de Villes FLORA Bloor-Yorkville event in Toronto, Canada, on May 6, 2026. Showcasing more than 30 installations created by local floral designers, the event kicked off here on Wednesday and will last until Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)