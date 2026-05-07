28th Batimatec held in Algiers, Algeria

Visitors view a sand table at the 28th International Exhibition for Construction, Building Materials and Public Works (Batimatec) in Algiers, Algeria, on May 6, 2026. Held from May 3 to 7, the 28th Batimatec showcases developments in construction materials, machinery, and smart technologies, emphasizing sustainable and green building solutions. (Xinhua)

Visitors view construction materials at the 28th International Exhibition for Construction, Building Materials and Public Works (Batimatec) in Algiers, Algeria, on May 6, 2026. Held from May 3 to 7, the 28th Batimatec showcases developments in construction materials, machinery, and smart technologies, emphasizing sustainable and green building solutions. (Xinhua)