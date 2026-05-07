Life-saving operation in Zanzibar mirrors growing China-Tanzania health cooperation

Chinese urologist Wang Kunpeng (R) and a local medical staff member (L) pose for a photo with patient Selemani Juma Selemani after a surgery at Lumumba Hospital in Zanzibar, Tanzania, Jan. 26, 2026. (The 35th Chinese medical team to Zanzibar/Handout via Xinhua)

Chinese urologist Wang Kunpeng (front) performs a minimally invasive procedure using endoscopic equipment at Lumumba Hospital in Zanzibar, Tanzania, Jan. 22, 2026. (The 35th Chinese medical team to Zanzibar/Handout via Xinhua)

Chinese urologist Wang Kunpeng (1st R) works with local medical staff members during a surgical procedure at Lumumba Hospital in Zanzibar, Tanzania, Jan. 22, 2026. (The 35th Chinese medical team to Zanzibar/Handout via Xinhua)