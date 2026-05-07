Thailand unveils logistics roadmap at Asia-Pacific rail exhibition

Visitors talk at the booth of China Railway Shanhaiguan Bridge Group (CRSBG) at the Asia Pacific Rail 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand, May 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

This photo taken on May 6, 2026 shows new energy locomotive models at the booth of China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) at the Asia Pacific Rail 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

This photo taken on May 6, 2026 shows a model of high-speed train at the booth of China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) at the Asia Pacific Rail 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

This photo taken on May 6, 2026 shows the booth of China Railway Shanhaiguan Bridge Group (CRSBG) at the Asia Pacific Rail 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)