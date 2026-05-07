Trump reverses Hormuz plan after Saudi Arabia suspends US access to bases, airspace: NBC

U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly reversed his plan to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz after Saudi Arabia blocked U.S. use of its bases and airspace for the operation, NBC News reported Wednesday, citing two U.S. officials.



Trump's announcement of "Project Freedom" on social media reportedly angered Saudi leadership, the report said.



A call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud failed to resolve the issue, forcing Trump to pause the plan to restore U.S. military access to the critical airspace.

