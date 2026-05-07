China appreciates France's sense of responsibility in promoting return of lost cultural artifacts, looks forward to early completion of bill's legislative process: FM

By: Global Times | Published: May 07, 2026 03:48 PM

In response to media inquiries over the pass of cultural property restitution bill in the French National Assembly, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday that China appreciates France’s sense of responsibility in promoting the return of lost cultural property to their countries of origin, looks forward to the early completion of the bill's legislative process and stands ready to carry out cooperation with France in this area.