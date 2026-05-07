Key signals from Iranian FM’s China visit

By: Global Times | Published: May 07, 2026 10:13 PM

#ItsNiu On May 6, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Beijing to begin his visit to China. This marks the first trip to China by Iran's top diplomat since the outbreak of the US-Israel military conflict against Iran in late February. What are the main takeaways from the dialogue? At this critical juncture between escalation and de-escalation, what key signals does this visit send to the world?