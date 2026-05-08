US forces target Iranian military facilities: CENTCOM

US forces on Thursday targeted Iranian military facilities, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed.



The US military "eliminated inbound threats and targeted Iranian military facilities responsible for attacking US forces including missile and drone launch sites; command and control locations; and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance nodes," said the command on X.



"No US assets were struck," the command said, adding that it does not seek escalation.



Tehran accused the United States of violating a ceasefire by attacking two Iranian vessels near the Strait of Hormuz and concurrently carrying out airstrikes on civilian areas in the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan and Qeshm Island in cooperation with some regional states.

