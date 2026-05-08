Blooming Chinese roses grace streets of Beijing in early summer

This photo taken on May 7, 2026 shows a road decorated with blooming Chinese roses in Beijing, capital of China. The Chinese roses, one of Beijing's city flowers, have entered their blooming season as early summer arrives in the city. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on May 7, 2026 shows a road decorated with blooming Chinese roses in Beijing, capital of China. The Chinese roses, one of Beijing's city flowers, have entered their blooming season as early summer arrives in the city. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on May 7, 2026 shows a road decorated with blooming Chinese roses in Beijing, capital of China. The Chinese roses, one of Beijing's city flowers, have entered their blooming season as early summer arrives in the city. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on May 7, 2026 shows a road decorated with blooming Chinese roses in Beijing, capital of China. The Chinese roses, one of Beijing's city flowers, have entered their blooming season as early summer arrives in the city. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)