First crop of cool-season vegetables in China's Helan enters harvesting season

An aerial drone photo taken on May 7, 2026 shows workers harvesting Chinese flowering cabbages at a cool-season vegetable base in Helan County of Yinchuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Recently, the first crop of cool-season vegetables in Helan has entered the harvesting season. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 7, 2026 shows workers harvesting Chinese flowering cabbages at a cool-season vegetable base in Helan County of Yinchuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Recently, the first crop of cool-season vegetables in Helan has entered the harvesting season. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 7, 2026 shows workers harvesting Chinese flowering cabbages at a cool-season vegetable base in Helan County of Yinchuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Recently, the first crop of cool-season vegetables in Helan has entered the harvesting season. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Workers harvest Chinese flowering cabbages at a cool-season vegetable base in Helan County of Yinchuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, May 7, 2026. Recently, the first crop of cool-season vegetables in Helan has entered the harvesting season. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)