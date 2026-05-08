Tiaozini wetland in China's Jiangsu creates ideal habitat for milu deer

An aerial drone photo taken on May 7, 2026 shows milu deer at Tiaozini wetland in Dongtai of Yancheng City, east China's Jiangsu Province. In recent years, Tiaozini wetland has continuously strengthened ecological protection and restoration, creating an ideal habitat for milu deer, and the number of them has exceeded 1,000. (Photo by Sun Jialu/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 7, 2026 shows milu deer at Tiaozini wetland in Dongtai of Yancheng City, east China's Jiangsu Province. In recent years, Tiaozini wetland has continuously strengthened ecological protection and restoration, creating an ideal habitat for milu deer, and the number of them has exceeded 1,000. (Photo by Sun Jialu/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 7, 2026 shows milu deer at Tiaozini wetland in Dongtai of Yancheng City, east China's Jiangsu Province. In recent years, Tiaozini wetland has continuously strengthened ecological protection and restoration, creating an ideal habitat for milu deer, and the number of them has exceeded 1,000. (Photo by Sun Jialu/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 7, 2026 shows milu deer at Tiaozini wetland in Dongtai of Yancheng City, east China's Jiangsu Province. In recent years, Tiaozini wetland has continuously strengthened ecological protection and restoration, creating an ideal habitat for milu deer, and the number of them has exceeded 1,000. (Photo by Sun Jialu/Xinhua)