Farmers busy with field works in Yuchi Town, China's Chongqing

An aerial drone photo taken on May 7, 2026 shows farmers working in a field in Yuchi Town of Shizhu Tujia Autonomous County in Chongqing, southwest China. Yuchi Town, a typical agricultural town with an average altitude of 1,000 meters, has built more than 13,000 mu (866.67 hectares) of high-standard farmland in recent years, becoming the first batch of demonstration plots for high-standard farmland transformation in the city's alpine and hilly areas. The town's annual output of high-quality paddy rice exceeds 3,700 tons. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Farmers transplant rice seedlings in a paddy field in Yuchi Town of Shizhu Tujia Autonomous County in Chongqing, southwest China, May 7, 2026. Yuchi Town, a typical agricultural town with an average altitude of 1,000 meters, has built more than 13,000 mu (866.67 hectares) of high-standard farmland in recent years, becoming the first batch of demonstration plots for high-standard farmland transformation in the city's alpine and hilly areas. The town's annual output of high-quality paddy rice exceeds 3,700 tons. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 7, 2026 shows farmers working in the fields in Yuchi Town of Shizhu Tujia Autonomous County in Chongqing, southwest China. Yuchi Town, a typical agricultural town with an average altitude of 1,000 meters, has built more than 13,000 mu (866.67 hectares) of high-standard farmland in recent years, becoming the first batch of demonstration plots for high-standard farmland transformation in the city's alpine and hilly areas. The town's annual output of high-quality paddy rice exceeds 3,700 tons. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A farmer transplants rice seedlings in a paddy field in Yuchi Town of Shizhu Tujia Autonomous County in Chongqing, southwest China, May 7, 2026. Yuchi Town, a typical agricultural town with an average altitude of 1,000 meters, has built more than 13,000 mu (866.67 hectares) of high-standard farmland in recent years, becoming the first batch of demonstration plots for high-standard farmland transformation in the city's alpine and hilly areas. The town's annual output of high-quality paddy rice exceeds 3,700 tons. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)