Continuous beam of Qujiang grand bridge spanning Shanghai-Kunming expressway completes closure

An aerial drone photo taken on May 7, 2026 shows the construction site of the continuous beam of the Qujiang grand bridge along the Quzhou-Lishui railway in Quzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. The continuous beam of the Qujiang grand bridge spanning the Shanghai-Kunming expressway completed closure on Thursday. The 160-km rail line linking Quzhou City and Lishui City in east China's Zhejiang Province will further improve the regional railway network, effectively promoting local tourism development. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 7, 2026 shows the construction site of the continuous beam of the Qujiang grand bridge along the Quzhou-Lishui railway in Quzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. The continuous beam of the Qujiang grand bridge spanning the Shanghai-Kunming expressway completed closure on Thursday. The 160-km rail line linking Quzhou City and Lishui City in east China's Zhejiang Province will further improve the regional railway network, effectively promoting local tourism development. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 7, 2026 shows the construction site of the continuous beam of the Qujiang grand bridge along the Quzhou-Lishui railway in Quzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. The continuous beam of the Qujiang grand bridge spanning the Shanghai-Kunming expressway completed closure on Thursday. The 160-km rail line linking Quzhou City and Lishui City in east China's Zhejiang Province will further improve the regional railway network, effectively promoting local tourism development. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 7, 2026 shows the construction site of the continuous beam of the Qujiang grand bridge along the Quzhou-Lishui railway in Quzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. The continuous beam of the Qujiang grand bridge spanning the Shanghai-Kunming expressway completed closure on Thursday. The 160-km rail line linking Quzhou City and Lishui City in east China's Zhejiang Province will further improve the regional railway network, effectively promoting local tourism development. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)