Shenzhen leads China's low-altitude economy development

This photo taken on May 6, 2026 shows a drone delivering takeout food in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. South China's tech hub of Shenzhen now stands as a leading manufacturing base for unmanned aerial vehicles, producing 70 percent of China's consumer drones and 50 percent of its industrial drones.(Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A tourist waits for takeout food delivered by a drone in front of a pickup kiosk in Shenzhen Talent Park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, April 1, 2026. South China's tech hub of Shenzhen now stands as a leading manufacturing base for unmanned aerial vehicles, producing 70 percent of China's consumer drones and 50 percent of its industrial drones.(Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

People watch a drone delivering takeout food at a drone takeoff point of Meituan, a major online lifestyle platform in China, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 6, 2026. South China's tech hub of Shenzhen now stands as a leading manufacturing base for unmanned aerial vehicles, producing 70 percent of China's consumer drones and 50 percent of its industrial drones.(Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

People watch a demonstration flight of Smart Drone's ultra light eVTOL on a street in Huaqiangbei of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 2, 2026. South China's tech hub of Shenzhen now stands as a leading manufacturing base for unmanned aerial vehicles, producing 70 percent of China's consumer drones and 50 percent of its industrial drones.(Xinhua/Mao Siqian)