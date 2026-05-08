Opening day of Spacefest 2026 held in Bucharest, Romania

A child poses wearing cosmonaut-like costume during the opening day of Spacefest 2026 at the Politehnica University in Bucharest, Romania, May 7, 2026. The Spacefest is an event dedicated to science, innovation and space exploration, with discussions and presentations about the future of space flight, emerging technologies and collaboration opportunities in the aerospace industry. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Children draw pictures during the opening day of Spacefest 2026 at the Politehnica University in Bucharest, Romania, May 7, 2026. The Spacefest is an event dedicated to science, innovation and space exploration, with discussions and presentations about the future of space flight, emerging technologies and collaboration opportunities in the aerospace industry. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

A robot is seen during the opening day of Spacefest 2026 at the Politehnica University in Bucharest, Romania, May 7, 2026. The Spacefest is an event dedicated to science, innovation and space exploration, with discussions and presentations about the future of space flight, emerging technologies and collaboration opportunities in the aerospace industry. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Visitors interact with a robot during the opening day of Spacefest 2026 at the Politehnica University in Bucharest, Romania, May 7, 2026. The Spacefest is an event dedicated to science, innovation and space exploration, with discussions and presentations about the future of space flight, emerging technologies and collaboration opportunities in the aerospace industry. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)