World Smile Day marked in China

An aerial drone photo taken on May 7, 2026 shows students gathering to form a smiling face symbol on the playground at a middle school in Handan City, north China's Hebei Province. May 8 marks the World Smile Day. (Photo by Hao Qunying/Xinhua)

Children holding smiling face props play a game at a kindergarten in Qinyang City, central China's Henan Province, May 7, 2026. May 8 marks the World Smile Day. (Photo by Zhang Xinyu/Xinhua)

Children play a smile-themed game at a kindergarten in Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 7, 2026. May 8 marks the World Smile Day. (Photo by Hang Xingwei/Xinhua)

Students show smiling face props at a primary school in Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, May 7, 2026. May 8 marks the World Smile Day. (Photo by Zhu Dayong/Xinhua)